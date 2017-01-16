Hong Kong Film Critics name ‘Trivisa’ as best film of 2016

HONG KONG, Jan 16 ― Crime thriller Trivisa wins top accolade at Hong Kong Film Critics Awards, according to Variety.

Trivisa, a political crime thriller helmed by Johnnie To and co-directed by newcomers Frank Hui, Jevons Au and Vicky Wong, won the Best Picture Award, despite not being released in mainland China. The movie originally premiered at the 66th Berlin International Film Festival, and was chosen to open the 40th Hong Kong International Film Festival on 21 March 2016.

Crime thriller 'Trivisa'. ― Picture courtesy of Media Asia Films

Other award recipients include Stephen Chow (The Mermaid) and debut director Wong Chun (Mad World) who shared Best Director, and Gordon Lam Ka-tung (Trivisa) and Zhou Dongyu (Soul Mate) who were named as Best Actor and Best Actress. Six other movies also received commendations: Mad World, The Mermaid, Soul Mate, Weeds on Fire, Snuggle and See You Tomorrow. ― AFP-Relaxnews