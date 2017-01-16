Last updated Monday, January 16, 2017 11:25 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Hong Kong Film Critics name ‘Trivisa’ as best film of 2016

Monday January 16, 2017
11:02 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

At least 5 dead in shooting at music festival at Mexico’s beach resortAt least 5 dead in shooting at music festival at Mexico’s beach resort

The Edit: Theresa May to feature in US Vogue spreadThe Edit: Theresa May to feature in US Vogue spread

Singaporean housewife hits RM24m jackpot with RM4 lottery ticketSingaporean housewife hits RM24m jackpot with RM4 lottery ticket

Stan Wawrinka survives to beat Klizan In Australian OpenStan Wawrinka survives to beat Klizan In Australian Open

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

HONG KONG, Jan 16 ― Crime thriller Trivisa wins top accolade at Hong Kong Film Critics Awards, according to Variety.

Trivisa, a political crime thriller helmed by Johnnie To and co-directed by newcomers Frank Hui, Jevons Au and Vicky Wong, won the Best Picture Award, despite not being released in mainland China. The movie originally premiered at the 66th Berlin International Film Festival, and was chosen to open the 40th Hong Kong International Film Festival on 21 March 2016.

Crime thriller 'Trivisa'. ― Picture courtesy of Media Asia FilmsCrime thriller 'Trivisa'. ― Picture courtesy of Media Asia Films

Other award recipients include Stephen Chow (The Mermaid) and debut director Wong Chun (Mad World) who shared Best Director, and Gordon Lam Ka-tung (Trivisa) and Zhou Dongyu (Soul Mate) who were named as Best Actor and Best Actress. Six other movies also received commendations: Mad World, The Mermaid, Soul Mate, Weeds on Fire, Snuggle and See You Tomorrow. ― AFP-Relaxnews

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline