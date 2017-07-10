Hong Kong 80s TV icon Susanna Au Yeung Pui San dies of cancer

Susanna Au Yeung poses with her ‘Return of the Condor Heroes’ co-star Bryan Leung in a publicity shot. — Picture via PinterestHONG KONG, July 10 — Susanna Au Yeung Pui San has died of lung cancer. She was 63.

Her husband Samuel Kwok Fung confirmed her passing to Apple Daily yesterday.

Those who grew up in the 1980s watching Hong Kong TV dramas will remember her from hit productions such as The Good, The Bad and The Ugly (1979), alongside Chow Yun-Fat, and The Return of the Condor Heroes (1983), featuring Bryan Leung and a young Andy Lau.

Au Yeung was diagnosed with lung cancer in April.

Kwok told Apple Daily that “there was no medication that could cure her” and that he was “devastated”.

He and Au Yeung married in 1977 after acting together in Awakenings (1975). They have no children.

In 1993, Au Yeung quit acting to become an acupuncturist and qigong master.