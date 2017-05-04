Hollywood’s new pretend place for scums and villainy (VIDEO)

HOLLYWOOD, May 4 — If you're a sci-fi fan and thought you'd never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy, then think again because a new pop-up bar in Hollywood has all the elements for an out-of-this-galaxy experience.

Creator of “Cantina of Scum & Villainy,” JC Reifenberg says: “I wanted to build a place that geeks and nerds and cosplayers could all gather and have a place to make pretend. In my head, this is a playset and we are all action figures.”

Cosplayer Sarah Raftery, says: “I guess the word is I'm 'geek-gasming' right now or 'nerd-gasm'.”

Image from the Reuters video on a new Hollywood haunt for cosplay scums and villains.Another cosplayer Jamie Costa chips in: “You truly feel transported into the galaxy far, far away and that's what they're doing good is that you feel like you're in a different place, like, totally.”

While dressing up as your favourite sci-fi characters is encouraged, there are still rules rooted in the films.

Reifenberg adds: “There are no synthetic life forms allowed be that Cylons, androids, replicants of any kind but you know, sometimes we'll make exceptions if our scanner's broken or something like that.”

If you want to drink and dine in a world of fantasy, then you should get your warp engines engaged as The Cantina of Scum and Villainy is only going to be continuing its revelries until the end of June. — Reuters