Hollywood star for ‘original’ boy band New Edition (VIDEO)

Tuesday January 24, 2017
10:23 AM GMT+8

LOS ANGELES, Jan 24 — Former boy band New Edition received the 2,600th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame yesterday. Members Ronnie DeVoe, Rickey Bell, Michael Bivins, Bobby Brown, Ralph Tresvant and Johnny Gill were all on hand for the ceremony.

Starting off as a Boston boy band in the early 1980s, New Edition had multiple early hits, including Candy Girl and Mr Telephone Man.

Members of New Edition (from left) Ronnie DeVoe, Michael Bivins, Bobby Brown and Ricky Bell before unveiling the band's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles January 23, 2017. — Reuters picMembers of New Edition (from left) Ronnie DeVoe, Michael Bivins, Bobby Brown and Ricky Bell before unveiling the band's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles January 23, 2017. — Reuters picBrown left the group in 1986 for a solo career. He was replaced by Gill, who helped the group earn their biggest-selling album, Heartbreak, which garnered three number one songs.

Members Bell, Bivins and DeVoe went on to create the group Bell-Biv-DeVoe in 1989, which had enormous success with their hit single Poison.

Many people credit New Edition for launching the modern boy band movement, setting the stage for acts like The Backstreet Boys, New Kids on the Block, and Boyz II Men. — Reuters

