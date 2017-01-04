Last updated Thursday, January 05, 2017 10:17 am GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

‘Hollywood’ sign security tightens up

Wednesday January 4, 2017
12:04 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: The hiddens costs to wildlife posed by the way we shopThe Edit: The hiddens costs to wildlife posed by the way we shop

Charleston church shooter: I do not regret what I did, I am not sorryCharleston church shooter: I do not regret what I did, I am not sorry

The Edit: Five new innovations for a better night’s sleepThe Edit: Five new innovations for a better night’s sleep

The Edit: What’s in store at the Golden Globes this Sunday?The Edit: What’s in store at the Golden Globes this Sunday?

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

The famous Hollywood sign reads “Hollyweed” after it was vandalized, January 1, 2017. — AFP picThe famous Hollywood sign reads “Hollyweed” after it was vandalized, January 1, 2017. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 3 — California’s iconic ‘Hollywood’ sign is set to get extra surveillance, following a New Year’s Day prank that saw it transformed into the word ‘Hollyweed.’

Following the incident, the Hollywood Sign Trust will be “deploying additional technology to tighten up surveillance and thus deter unwanted visitors in the future,” according to the Hollywood Reporter.

According to reports, pranksters scaled the sign and used tarps to make the ‘O’ letters appear to be ‘E’s. The move is thought to be a reference to the legalisation of recreational marijuana in California, which was passed last November. — AFP-Relaxnews

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline