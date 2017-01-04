‘Hollywood’ sign security tightens up

The famous Hollywood sign reads “Hollyweed” after it was vandalized, January 1, 2017. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 3 — California’s iconic ‘Hollywood’ sign is set to get extra surveillance, following a New Year’s Day prank that saw it transformed into the word ‘Hollyweed.’

Following the incident, the Hollywood Sign Trust will be “deploying additional technology to tighten up surveillance and thus deter unwanted visitors in the future,” according to the Hollywood Reporter.

According to reports, pranksters scaled the sign and used tarps to make the ‘O’ letters appear to be ‘E’s. The move is thought to be a reference to the legalisation of recreational marijuana in California, which was passed last November. — AFP-Relaxnews