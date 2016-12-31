Last updated Saturday, December 31, 2016 11:50 pm GMT+8

Hollywood film awards 2017: When and where

Saturday December 31, 2016
01:17 PM GMT+8

NEW YORK, Dec 31 — Want to know when 2017's big Hollywood award ceremonies are? Curious about who gets to vote in them? This is the list for you.

Golden Globe Awards, 74th
Beverly Hills, California, from 5pm Pacific Time
January 8, 2017
Voted for by members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, who are press correspondents based in the US but reporting for international outlets.

American Cinema Editors Eddie Awards, 66th
Beverly Hills, California
January 27, 2017
Voted for by members of ACE, a society of professional film editors whose newcomers are inducted by existing members.

Producers Guild of America Awards, 28th
Beverly Hills, California
January 28, 2017
Voted for by members of the Producers Guild, a trade organisation for all kinds of producers, production managers, and post-production supervisors, managers and coordinators.

Screen Actors Guild Awards, 23rd
West Hollywood, California
January 29, 2017
Voted for by members of SAG-AFTRA, a 121,000-person labour union for American film and television performers.

Annie Awards, 44th
Los Angeles, California
February 4, 2017
Voted for by professional members of the International Animated Film Association (also known as ASIFA in the original French.)

Directors Guild of America Awards, 69th
Beverly Hills, California
February 4, 2017
Voted for by members of the DGA, which comprises not only directors but also assistant directors, associate directors, unit production managers, location managers and more, from a diversity of sectors including film, TV, documentary film, commercials and online media creation.

British Academy Film Awards, 69th
London, UK
February 12, 2017
Voted for by members of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, who are experienced professionals contributing to the UK film, TV or video games industries. Only those from TV need have their programming both made as well as distributed in the UK; others must either be born there, have citizenship, or work for a UK production or company.

AmpasScientific and Technical Awards, 89th
Beverly Hills, California
February 11, 2017
Three kinds of awards are distributed in recognition of the technological advancements that have underpinned movie-making history: the Technical Achievement Award certificate, the Scientific and Engineering Award bronze tablet, and the Academy Award of Merit statuette.

Writers Guild Awards, 69th
Beverly Hill, California
February 19, 2017
Voted for by members of the WGA, a union for film, television and radio writers.

Independent Spirit Awards, 32nd
Santa Monica beach, California
February 25, 2017
Voted for by members of Film Independent and the Independent Filmmaker Project.

Razzie Awards, 37th Annual
February 25, 2017
Voted for by members of the Golden Raspberry Foundation, membership of which is open to all with an inexpensive annual fee.

Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Awards or the Academy Awards or the Oscars; 89th
Hollywood, Los Angeles
February 26, 2017
Voted for by a 6,000-plus invitation-only membership. ­— AFP-Relaxnews

