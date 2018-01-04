Hollywood award season 2018: ACE Eddies announce editing nominees

Cast member Ansel Elgort at the 'Baby Driver' premiere, Los Angeles, June 2017. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Jan 4 — Baby Driver and Dunkirk are among 10 nominees for the American Cinema Editors feature film awards, with animated features, documentaries, and TV shows put forward in their own categories.

Ahead of the 68th Eddie Awards on January 26, the American Cinema Editors society has revealed its nominees list in 11 categories.

War movie Dunkirk is joined by sci-fi adventure Blade Runner 2049, high-stakes poker biopic Molly's Game, true life government conspiracy story The Post, and fantasy romance The Shape of Water in the grouping for Best Edited Feature Film (Dramatic).

Soundtrack-structured getaway movie Baby Driver is one of five put forward for Best Edited Feature Film (Comedic), where it is accompanied by genre-blending horror and satire Get Out, Olympic skater biopic I, Tonya, well-praised coming of age film Lady Bird, and the darkly humorous small-town struggle Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Historically, the American Cinema Editors society has given its Feature Film Eddie to the Oscars' Best Film Editing winner on six of the last 10 occasions.

That makes the Eddies look like a fairly decent hint as to imminent Oscar trends; the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and sciences makes its own nominations announcement on January 23.

But narrow the focus to the past half a decade instead, and the ACE and Oscars Academy have agreed just two of five times — Mad Max: Fury Road in 2016, and Argo in 2013 — contrasted with a four in five run the five years previous.

Elsewhere at the Eddies, Coco, Despicable Me 3, and The Lego Batman Movie have made it through the nominations process for Best Edited Animated Feature.

Curb Your Enthusiasm (Non-Commercial TV Comedy), Better Call Saul and Fargo (both Commercial TV Drama) all have double nominations.

Among those put forward for TV awards are episodes of Black-ish, Will & Grace, Glow, Veep, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, and Portlandia.

Contending the Non-Commercial TV Drama category are Big Little Lies, Game of Thrones, The Handmaid's Tale and Stranger Things.

As it happens, all four are in the running for Best Drama at the Golden Globes, alongside The Crown, on January 7, 2018.

For more detail on nominees to two documentary categories and six TV categories at the ACE Eddies' 2018 awards, click here. — AFP-Relaxnews