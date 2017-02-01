Ho Yuhang’s ‘Mrs K’ to open Osaka Asian Film Festival

Kara Hui leads action movie, ‘Mrs K’. — Handout via CinemaOnlineTOKYO, Feb 1 — Mrs K, the action-packed crime drama by local director Ho Yuhang, is set to be the opening movie for the Osaka Asian Film Festival (OAFF) 2017.

The Malaysia-Hong Kong production will open the 10-day event on March 3 at Umeda Burg7 Theatre1. The screening will also double as the movie’s premiere in Japan.

Hong Kong actress Kara Hui stars as the titular Mrs K, who is forced out of her sheltered life to face an old enemy when her daughter Lil’ K gets kidnapped.

Rounding up the cast are Hong Kong actor Simon Yam, Malaysian actor Faizal Hussein, Taiwanese rock star Wu Bai, Hong Kong martial artist Tony Lau Wing and newcomer Siow Li Xuan.

This will be the fourth film festival Mrs K will be screened at. It previously made its world premiere at the 21st Busan International Film Festival, before heading to Taipei Golden Horse Film Festival and Singapore International Film Festival last year.

Aside from the Japanese premiere of Mrs K, OAFF 2017 will also see the world premiere of Japanese movie, PARKS, by Osaka-born director Seta Natsuki, which will serve as the closing film.

This year’s Osaka Asian Film Festival will be taking place from March 3-12. — CinemaOnline