Ho Yuhang’s ‘Mrs K’: The director says it is not the Asian ‘Kill Bill’ (VIDEO)

Director Ho Yuhang speaks to reporters during the Gala Premiere of ‘Mrs K’ at GSC One Utama in Kuala Lumpur August 23, 2017. — Pictures by Miera ZulyanaKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 ― With the release of his film Mrs K, critically-acclaimed director Ho Yuhang seems to have taken a plunge into genre movies after years working on arthouse films.

Ho, however, has shrugged off comparisons, and even a rumour that his latest work was commissioned by funders to be the Asian version of another popular “revenge flick”: Quentin Tarantino’s two-parter Kill Bill.

“There’s a rumour that a sponsor asked me to shoot an Asian version of Kill Bill. It is not true. It’s a rumour. Some rumours are great, but this is not,” Ho told a press conference before the gala screening last night.

“I enjoyed Kill Bill. [But] I don’t think there are many elements from Kill Bill in my film, there’s a lot from some Westerns that I really like… Spaghetti Westerns that I grew up with and you can see it in the film,” he explained.

Spaghetti Westerns refer to a sub-genre of Westerns in the mid-1960s, directed and produced by Italians, notably Sergio Leone. Some notable Spaghetti Westerns include A Fistful of Dollars and The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.

Ho said those Westerns had many similarities with Hong Kong martial arts films that he also grew up watching, and Mrs K pays tribute to the contribution of actor Kara Wai ― who plays the titular character ― to the genre through Shaw Brothers Studio’s kung fu films in the 1970s and 1980s.

Despite that, the engineer-turned-filmmaker downplayed any allusion to him reinventing himself, after being known for films like Rain Dogs (2006) and At the End of Daybreak (2008), and also various popular commercials.

“I cannot really reinvent myself because I’ve never done it before. This is new to me, but this is very exciting. I’d like to work on a horror film,” said Ho, who was wearing a T-shirt of Grindhouse, the 2007 horror double feature by Robert Rodriguez and Quentin Tarantino, at the press conference..

Director Ho Yuhang (third left) and the cast of 'Mrs K' pose for a photo during the movie's Gala Premiere at GSC One Utama in Kuala Lumpur August 23, 2017.Ho said he had a lot of fun with the film that featured not only a reunion with Wai who starred in At the End of Daybreak, but also a diverse cast that included Taiwanese rock star Wu Bai, veteran HK film star Simon Yam, Malaysian action hero Faizal Hussein, up-and-coming actress Siow Li Xuan, and cameos by several film directors.

“I really made this film as if it was my last… I don’t know what I’ll do next. In fact I wanted to quit film-making. I don’t know,” Ho replied, chuckling, when asked about his next venture.

In Mrs K Wai plays a woman who has to face her dark past in order to protect her husband, daughter, and her new happy life here.

Mrs K had its world premiere at the 21st Busan International Film Festival in October last year, and opens in local cinemas on September 7.