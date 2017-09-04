‘Hitman’ shrugs off box-office doldrums to stay on top

Reynolds and Jackson’s characters can’t stand each other’s guts in ‘The Hitman’s Bodyguard.’ — Screengrab from YouTubeLOS ANGELES, Sept 4 — For the third consecutive weekend The Hitman’s Bodyguard was the top film in North American box offices, but the cinematic scene remained deep in the summer doldrums, website Exhibitor Relations reported yesterday.

The US Labor Day weekend was shaping up to be the worst in 17 years, industry watchers said, noting the lack of any major new releases.

But Lionsgate’s Hitman managed to take in an estimated US$10.3 million (RM43.99 million) for the Friday-to-Sunday period, the only movie this summer to cling to the top for three straight weeks.

The action comedy, starring Ryan Reynolds as a bodyguard protecting a notorious hitman (Samuel L. Jackson), outperformed Warner Bros.’s horror film Annabelle: Creation for the second straight week.

Annabelle, part of the popular Conjuring franchise of movies, took in US$7.3 million, giving it a shot at passing the US$100 million mark domestically, website boxofficemojo said.

Crime thriller Wind River from Weinstein Co. came in third, taking in an estimated US$5.9 million, up from the previous week’s US$4.4 million. It stars Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen as federal agents trying to solve a murder on an Indian reservation.

In fourth, also from the Weinstein brothers, was the animated family picture Leap! about a young orphan, voiced by Elle Fanning, who dreams of becoming a ballet dancer in 19th century Paris. It netted US$4.9 million.

Staying steady at fifth was Steven Soderbergh’s droll action film Logan Lucky, which for the second straight week netted US$4.4 million. It stars Channing Tatum, Adam Driver and Riley Keough in an unconventional heist comedy set at a Nascar race in North Carolina.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

Dunkirk (US$4.1 million)

Spider-Man: Homecoming (US$3.7 million)

The Emoji Movie (US$2.5 million)

Despicable Me 3 (US$2.4 million)

Girls Trip (US$2.3 million). — AFP