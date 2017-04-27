Last updated Thursday, April 27, 2017 9:05 am GMT+8

Hilary Swank to star in Danny Boyle anthology ‘Trust’

Thursday April 27, 2017
08:32 AM GMT+8

Actress Hilary Swank arrives at the Hollywood Film Awards in Hollywood, California November 15, 2014. ― Reuters picActress Hilary Swank arrives at the Hollywood Film Awards in Hollywood, California November 15, 2014. ― Reuters picLOS ANGELES, April 27 — Academy award-winning actress Hilary Swank has signed on to star in Danny Boyle's upcoming FX anthology Trusta, marking her return to the small screen after a hiatus of almost two decades.

The two-time Oscar winner will take on the role of Gail Getty, in the series which will explore the kidnapping of oil man and Getty family dynasty founder J. Paul Getty's grandson, John Paul Getty III.

Donald Sutherland is reportedly set to play J. Paul Getty, with Boyle attached to direct and exec produce, alongside Simon Beaufoy and Christian Colson, with Beaufoy to serve as the head writer.

Production is scheduled begin in June in London and Rome ahead of its January 2018 debut on FX (via The Hollywood Reporter). — AFP-Relaxnews

