High-budget ‘Paskal’ will cost RM10m to produce

Director Adrian Teh and Chief of TLDM Laksamana Tan Sri Ahmad Kamarulzaman Ahmad Badaruddin with the actors of ‘Paskal’. — CinemaOnline picKUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — Director Adrian Teh is returning with a new movie called, Paskal, which will cost Asia Tropical Films, the production company responsible for this movie, around RM10 million to produce.

At a Paskal press conference held recently, the Goodbye Mr Loser filmmaker explained that the high budget allocated is to cover the cost needed for the action sequences that is said to encompass 90 per cent of the movie, and also the training that is planned for the actors to undergo before shooting the movie.

When asked about his choice of actors who are considerably new to the industry, Teh said, “No matter how big their names are, the movie itself must be good first and I believe that my actors are capable of giving their best performances in it.”

Paskal which is inspired by true events gone through by the Tentera Laut Diraja Malaysia (TLDM) Special Force PASKAL Operative, will be donating some of its revenue to the veterans of PASKAL via the Tabung Pahlawan, making it the first movie to ever contribute to TLDM.

The movie follows Lieutenant Commander Arman Anwar who is pulled back to the special operations forces to finish one last mission after the loss of his teammate.

Hairul Azreen, Ammar Alfian, Henley Hii, Taufiq Hanafi, Gambit Saifullah, Hafizul Kamal, Theebaan G, and Jasmine Suraya Chin will star in this action flick.

Principal photography for Paskal will begin on March 10 and will run until May 14 this year. It is expected to release by year’s end or early next year. — CinemaOnline