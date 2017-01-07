‘Hidden Figures’ set for up to US$21m opening weekend

Cast member Janelle Monae and soundtrack artist Pharrell Williams pose at a special screening of ‘Hidden Figures’ in West Hollywood January 4, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Jan 7 — The true life drama about a trio of Nasa mathematicians shattering gender and racial glass ceilings is heading for a bumper opening weekend, as Hidden Figures amasses a US$1.9 million (RM8.5 million) take from early Thursday evening US showings.

Having been made available in 25 film theatres since December 25, Hidden Figures centupled its US cinema availability Thursday night and took US$1.2 million in box office receipts accordingly.

That strong performance has given cause to weekend projections that are topping out at between US$20 million and US$21 million, according to The Wrap and Deadline respectively, surpassing 20th Century Fox’s official estimates of US$15 million to US$17 million.

Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monae play three African-American mathematicians who became instrumental to Nasa’s 1962 effort to have a manned spacecraft orbit the earth.

The Theodore Melfi-directed adaptation could finish its first weekend on general release with two Golden Globes — Best Supporting Actress for Octavia Spencer, and Best Score by Pharrell Williams, Hans Zimmer and Ben Wallfisch — at the annual award ceremony’s January 8 event.

A January 6 wide release for Hidden Figures in the US and Canada is followed by an international rollout not long after: Brazil commences January 19, the Philippines on January 25, the Netherlands the next day, Germany, Hong Kong and Singapore on February 2, the UK on February 17 and France from March 8, among others. — AFP-Relaxnews