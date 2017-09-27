HGTV’s cult hit ‘Fixer Upper’ to end after five seasons

The world was first introduced to Chip and Joanna Gaines in 2013. — Screenshot from Instagram.com/JoannaGainesWACO, Sept 27 — Joanna Gaines has thanked Fixer Upper fans after she and husband Chip announced yesterday that the upcoming fifth season of the hit HGTV show would be the last one.

Gaines shared a photo of herself and Chip on Instagram yesterday, a few hours after their final season announcement was made.

“Thank you all for watching, caring and cheering us on these past few years. We are overwhelmed by your support and your kindness. You have become a part of our story forever,” she wrote in the caption.

“Season Five of Fixer Upper is scheduled to start airing in November and we really have saved the best for last!”

Thank you all for watching, caring and cheering us on these past few years. We are overwhelmed by your support and your kindness. You have become a part of our story forever. Season 5 of Fixer Upper is scheduled to start airing in November and we really have saved the best for last! (To see the full announcement about our finale season, click the link in my profile) A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Sep 26, 2017 at 3:07pm PDT

Fixer Upper, which premiered in May 2013, has become one of HGTV’s most popular shows ever. It follows the couple as they renovate homes in Waco, Texas.

The Season Four finale garnered more than five million viewers and was among the top cable telecasts in the second quarter of 2017, according to Variety.

The couple announced their decision to end the series via a blog post yesterday, stating that they wanted to focus on their businesses and family.

“While we are confident that this is the right choice for us, it has for sure not been an easy one to come to terms with,” the parents of four wrote on their official site.

“Our family has grown up alongside yours, and we have felt you rooting us on from the other side of the screen. How bittersweet to say goodbye to the very thing that introduced us all in the first place.”

The Gaineses have gone from a couple struggling to get by flipping houses to owning a multitude of enterprises such as real-estate business Magnolia Homes, lifestyle outpost Magnolia Market, a magazine, online retail as well as an exclusive collaboration with Target.