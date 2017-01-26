Here’s your first look at Rachel Weisz’s ‘My Cousin Rachel’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Jan 26 — Here’s your first look at gothic thriller My Cousin Rachel that stars Rachel Weisz and Sam Claflin.

The film is based on the 1951 novel of the same name by Daphne du Maurier and it revolves around Philip (Claflin), who is visited by his mysterious relative (Weisz) who may or may not have had a hand in the death of her first husband — Philip’s former guardian.

Directed by Roger Michell, it’s safe to say that this film will be as much a thriller as it is a romantic tale.

The synopsis of the film reads: “A dark romance, My Cousin Rachel tells the story of a young Englishman (Claflin) who plots revenge against his mysterious, beautiful cousin (Weisz), believing that she murdered his guardian. But his feelings become complicated as he finds himself falling under the beguiling spell of her charms.”

My Cousin Rachel is set for selective release on July 14.

A screengrab from ‘My Cousin Rachel’ that stars Rachel Weisz and Sam Claflin.