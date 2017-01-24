Here’s your chance to star in ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ (VIDEO)

The casting call video from ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ director Jon M. Chu. — Screengrab from YouTubeKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 — Director Jon M. Chu is currently looking for an-all Asian cast to star in the Warner Bros Pictures’ upcoming film, Crazy Rich Asians.

The film is based on the worldwide best-selling novel of the same name by Singapore-born author Kevin Kwan, and it is one of the very few all-Asian cast films by an American studio.

The director of Now You See Me 2 made the announcement on Warner Bros Pictures’ Facebook page and revealed that the filming of the movie will start in April 2017.

“It is a great opportunity to showcase the most talented Asian actors out there. We start filming in April, and I know how much undiscovered talent there is in the world,” Chu said in the video.

“So we are shouting out to all you aspiring actors and cool personality with hidden talents to post a two-minute video on Facebook, Twitter or YouTube with the hashtag #CrazyRichAsiansCasting for a chance to be on our film.”

The casting is open to all Asians from around the world be it China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Thailand or even the States, as they will need someone ‘Chinese-Singaporean or Asian’ as stated on their website.

“This is not a contest. You don’t get a prize. You can actually get a job,” he continued.

“We may not find anybody that fits or we may find the next big star. We really just want to open up the process because we know how hard it is to get in the door of a movie, especially for all-Asian characters of different shapes, sizes and talents.”

To audition for the movie, participants need to submit a less than two-minute video from now onwards until February 10, 2017, share it on Facebook, Twitter or YouTube, with the hashtag #CrazyRichAsiansCasting, and set your privacy setting to public.

The video must be in the English language and participants must be aged 18 and above.

Swearing, nudity or obscene material is not allowed in the video and do not include any music in the video submission too.

For more information on the movie’s audition, visit crazyrichasiansmovie.net.

Crazy Rich Asians is about history professor Nick Young who invites his girlfriend Rachel Chu to Singapore to attend his best friend’s wedding. What Rachel didn’t realise is that Nick is actually the heir of an extremely wealthy Singapore family, and is viewed as the country’s most eligible bachelor. — CinemaOnline