Here’s why Nicole Kidman thinks Americans should support Trump

Friday January 13, 2017
02:39 PM GMT+8

Actress Nicole Kidman arrives at the 22nd Annual Critics’ Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California December 11, 2016. — Reuters picActress Nicole Kidman arrives at the 22nd Annual Critics’ Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California December 11, 2016. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Jan 13 — Nicole Kidman has encouraged Americans to accept and support Donald Trump in a recent interview with the BBC.

The Oscar-winning actress, who is a dual citizen of both the United States and Australia, said that the future of the US depended upon it.

“I just say, [Trump is] now elected, and we, as a country, need to support whoever’s the president because that’s what the country’s based on,” the 49-year-old actress said in a clip of the interview.

“Whatever, however that happened, he’s there and let’s go.”

Kidman acknowledged, however, that she’s previously been hesitant to speak out politically in either country.

“I’m always reticent to start commenting politically,” she said. “I’ve never done it in terms of America or Australia. I’m issue-based.”

She went on to explain that, regardless of who’s in power, she will continue to support causes like women’s health.

However, she didn’t seem to make the connection that those very rights that will be under attack when Trump takes office in January.

“I’m very, very committed to women’s issues in terms of I do a lot of fundraising for UN Women and I do a lot of traveling for them,” Kidman said.

“I also do an enormous amount of fundraising for breast and ovarian cancer, because that’s something that’s affected my family deeply. So they’re my issues that I’m very attached to.”

Kidman’s comments came in the same week when many celebrities voiced their support for Meryl Streep, who slammed Trump during her acceptance speech for the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2017 Golden Globes on Sunday.

