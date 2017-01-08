Here’s why Kim Kardashian’s social media game is still fierce

Kim Kardashian arrives with Kanye West at the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York June 1, 2015. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Jan 8 — Kim Kardashian remains a social media force to be reckoned with, despite a three-month hiatus following an armed robbery in Paris.

The reality star ended her self-imposed blackout on all her social platforms last week and it seems her fans, along with the rest of the world, can’t wait to keep up with this Kardashian.

According to TMZ, sources at Snapchat claimed Kardashian’s recent snaps were viewed a staggering 42.8 million times, which almost set an all-time record.

Meanwhile, over on Instagram, she generated more than four million likes in less than 24 hours for her intimate family snap with husband Kanye West and kids, North and Saint.

family A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 3, 2017 at 10:56am PST

Then to top it all off, Kardashian generated 84 million impressions in a single 24-hour period last week on Twitter where she also has almost 50 million following her every move.

No doubt these figures all bode well for the highly anticipated premiere of season 13 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which will air in March.

Based on a teaser that was released on Thursday, fans can expect to see much of the drama that has surrounded Kardashian of late, including the October incident in Paris where she was held at gunpoint and West’s hospitalisation in November for sleep deprivation and exhaustion.