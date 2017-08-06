Here’s why Daniel Craig agreed to play 007 again

British actor Daniel Craig poses with British director Sam Mendes. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Aug 6 — After claiming that he would rather ‘slit his own wrists’ than to play James Bond 007 again, Daniel Craig has now confirmed that he will indeed reprise the role.

But what brought about such a sudden U-turn?

Well, if rumours are to be believed, Craig’s sudden decision all boiled down to director Sam Mendes leaving the franchise.

The two started off as great pals but creative differences during filming caused a rift between them. Although both behaved professionally on set, the friendship had become strained.

Directors in the running for the new Bond instalment, apparently titled Shatterhand, are rumoured to be Denis Villeneve (Blade Runner), David Mackenzie and Yann Demange.