Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Here’s why Daniel Craig agreed to play 007 again

Sunday August 6, 2017
05:09 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

No report yet against Zahid’s alleged RM230m, says MACCNo report yet against Zahid’s alleged RM230m, says MACC

The Edit: Job with best title ever, Planetary Protection OfficerThe Edit: Job with best title ever, Planetary Protection Officer

The Edit: Vintage kimonos get new lease of life as fashionable outfitsThe Edit: Vintage kimonos get new lease of life as fashionable outfits

The Edit: Japan marks 72 years of atomic bomb attack on HiroshimaThe Edit: Japan marks 72 years of atomic bomb attack on Hiroshima

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

British actor Daniel Craig poses with British director Sam Mendes. — AFP picBritish actor Daniel Craig poses with British director Sam Mendes. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Aug 6 — After claiming that he would rather ‘slit his own wrists’ than to play James Bond 007 again, Daniel Craig has now confirmed that he will indeed reprise the role.

But what brought about such a sudden U-turn?

Well, if rumours are to be believed, Craig’s sudden decision all boiled down to director Sam Mendes leaving the franchise.

The two started off as great pals but creative differences during filming caused a rift between them. Although both behaved professionally on set, the friendship had become strained.

Directors in the running for the new Bond instalment, apparently titled Shatterhand, are rumoured to be Denis Villeneve (Blade Runner), David Mackenzie and Yann Demange. 

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline