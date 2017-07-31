Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

Here’s what these teens had to say about pop duo Superfruit (VIDEO)

Monday July 31, 2017
NEW YORK, July 31 — Popular YouTube channel The Fine Brothers are back and this time they introduce teens to pop duo Superfruit in this new video.

Fine Brothers Entertainment often includes videos of kids, teens and adults reacting to anything and everything on their YouTube channel which boasts quite a large following.

If you’re wondering about Superfruit, it is the super popular spin-off channel hosted by Pentatonix members Mitch Grassi and Scott Hoying. Watch as the interviewers let the teens listen to Superfruit’s Imaginary Parties, Worth It (Perfect) and The Best of Superfruit 2016.

Check out the clip to see what else they had to say about the music video.

