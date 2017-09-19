Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Overcast

Here’s what these teens had to say about Green Day (VIDEO)

Tuesday September 19, 2017
03:16 PM GMT+8

LOS ANGELES, Sept 19 — Popular YouTube channel The Fine Brothers are back and this time they introduce teens to punk rock band Green Day in this new video.

Fine Brothers Entertainment often includes videos of kids, teens and adults reacting to anything and everything on their YouTube channel which boasts quite a large following.

Watch as the interviewers let the teens listen to Green Day’s When I Come Around, Good Riddance (Time of Your Life) and Boulevard Of Broken Dreams among others.

Check out the clip to see what else they had to say about the band.

