Last updated Monday, February 13, 2017 6:46 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Rain

Showbiz

Here’s what these teens had to say about 90s music (VIDEO)

Monday February 13, 2017
05:40 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Top 10 quotes from the GrammysThe Edit: Top 10 quotes from the Grammys

The Edit: Watch this new ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2’ clipThe Edit: Watch this new ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2’ clip

The Edit: Adele feared ‘Hello’ would flopThe Edit: Adele feared ‘Hello’ would flop

The Edit: Bafta red-carpet style watchThe Edit: Bafta red-carpet style watch

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

NEW YORK, Feb 13 — Those of us who part of Generation Y will be familiar with 90s music but what about those are part of Generation Z?

The team at Fine Brothers Entertainment decided to see if teens today would identify with the artists and popular music from the 90s — and also how they would react to it.

In this latest clip from their popular “Teens React” series, watch as the interviewers let the teens listen to songs like I’m Too Sexy by Right Said Fred and Don’t Speak by No Doubt. Check out what else these teens thought about the songs.

A group of opinionated teens listening to popular songs from the 90s in this latest clip from the popular ‘Teens React’ by Fine Brothers Entertainment.A group of opinionated teens listening to popular songs from the 90s in this latest clip from the popular ‘Teens React’ by Fine Brothers Entertainment.

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline