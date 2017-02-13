Here’s what these teens had to say about 90s music (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, Feb 13 — Those of us who part of Generation Y will be familiar with 90s music but what about those are part of Generation Z?

The team at Fine Brothers Entertainment decided to see if teens today would identify with the artists and popular music from the 90s — and also how they would react to it.

In this latest clip from their popular “Teens React” series, watch as the interviewers let the teens listen to songs like I’m Too Sexy by Right Said Fred and Don’t Speak by No Doubt. Check out what else these teens thought about the songs.

