Here’s what these kids had to say about Queen (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Aug 7 — Popular YouTube channel The Fine Brothers are back with yet another react video and this time they introduce kids to on British rock band Queen.

Fine Brothers Entertainment often includes videos of kids, teens and adults reacting to anything and everything on their YouTube channel which boasts quite a large following.

What do you think the youngsters had to say after listening to tracks such as Radio Gaga, I Want to Break Free as well as cult classics We Will Rock You and Bohemian Rhapsody?

Surprisingly quite a number of the kids actually could identify the songs, which really shows you that music has no borders. Of course there were those who had no idea about the band and had mixed reactions to the songs.

Check out the clip to see what else they had to say.

