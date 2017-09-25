Here’s what these kids had to say about Led Zeppelin (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Sept 25 — Popular YouTube channel The Fine Brothers are back with yet another react video and this time they introduce kids to English rock band Led Zeppelin.

Fine Brothers Entertainment often includes videos of kids, teens and adults reacting to anything and everything on their YouTube channel which boasts quite a large following.

What do you think the youngsters had to say after listening to tracks such as Whole Lotta Love, Stairway to Heaven and Immigrant Song?

Most of these kids surprisingly knew about the band with one even getting over-exited by the prospects of listening to their songs. Check out the clip to see what else they had to say.

