Here’s what these kids had to say about AC/DC (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, April 24 — Popular YouTube channel The Fine Brothers have returned with yet another react video and this time they introduce kids to Australian rock band AC/DC.

Fine Brothers Entertainment often includes videos of kids, teens and adults reacting to anything and everything on their YouTube channel which boasts quite a large following.

What do you think the youngsters had to say after listening to tracks from such as Thunderstruck, Highway To Hell and TNT?

Well, these kids seemed mostly impressed with what they heard especially the “cool guitar” solos not found in most of today’s music. Check out the clip to see what else they had to say.

