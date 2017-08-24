Here’s what these college kids had to say about 80s music (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Aug 24 — Popular YouTube channel The Fine Brothers are back with another video in store for us and this time they introduce a bunch of college kids to popular songs from the 80s.

Fine Brothers Entertainment often includes videos of kids, college kids, teens and adults reacting to anything and everything on their YouTube channel which boasts quite a large following.

Some of the songs featured include Eurythmics’ Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This), Run DMC featuring Aerosmith’s Walk This Way, The Go-Go’s Our Lips Are Sealed, Whitney Houston’s I Wanna Dance With Somebody and ACDC’s You Shook Me All Night Long.

Check out what these college kids thought about this era, plus find out if they are fans of the music or not.

