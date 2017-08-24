Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Here’s what these college kids had to say about 80s music (VIDEO)

Thursday August 24, 2017
05:56 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Sultan dares Khairy, national polo team to take on JohorSultan dares Khairy, national polo team to take on Johor

Hopes fading for missing US sailors as search continuesHopes fading for missing US sailors as search continues

The Edit: Methane emissions could alter climate strategiesThe Edit: Methane emissions could alter climate strategies

The Edit: Did Tom Cruise fill out his pants with a fake bum in ‘Valkyrie’?The Edit: Did Tom Cruise fill out his pants with a fake bum in ‘Valkyrie’?

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

LOS ANGELES, Aug 24 — Popular YouTube channel The Fine Brothers are back with another video in store for us and this time they introduce a bunch of college kids to popular songs from the 80s.

Fine Brothers Entertainment often includes videos of kids, college kids, teens and adults reacting to anything and everything on their YouTube channel which boasts quite a large following.

Some of the songs featured include Eurythmics’ Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This), Run DMC featuring Aerosmith’s Walk This Way, The Go-Go’s Our Lips Are Sealed, Whitney Houston’s I Wanna Dance With Somebody and ACDC’s You Shook Me All Night Long.

Check out what these college kids thought about this era, plus find out if they are fans of the music or not.  

The latest clip from the popular ‘React’ series from Fine Brothers Entertainment has a group of opinionated college kids listening to popular songs from the 80s.The latest clip from the popular ‘React’ series from Fine Brothers Entertainment has a group of opinionated college kids listening to popular songs from the 80s.

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline