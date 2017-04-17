Here’s what these adults had to say about ‘The Simpsons’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, April 17 — Popular YouTube channel The Fine Brothers are back and this time they asked a group of adults to share their thoughts on The Simpsons in this new video.

Fine Brothers Entertainment often includes videos of kids, teens and adults reacting to anything and everything on their YouTube channel which boasts quite a large following.

Needless to say, the adults loved this classic cartoon and quickly took a trip down memory lane recalling all the episodes they watched — something even we did when watching this clip! No wonder The Simpsons is already into its 30th season.

