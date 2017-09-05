Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Overcast

Here’s what these adults had to say about Taylor Swift’s new single (VIDEO)

Tuesday September 5, 2017
05:45 PM GMT+8

LOS ANGELES, Sept 5 — Popular YouTube channel The Fine Brothers have returned with yet another react video and this time they asked a bunch of adults to share their thoughts on Taylor Swift’s new single Look What You Made Me Do.

Fine Brothers Entertainment often includes videos of kids, teens and adults reacting to anything and everything on their YouTube channel which boasts quite a large following.

Tay Tay’s new single of her upcoming album Reputation that is due for release in November raked in huge views from fans and according to Billboard, it set a record for the number of views in a single day.

Did they take a liking to her music or were they turned off? You’ll have to check out the clip to see what they had to say about Swift’s new song.

Watch what happens when the Fine Brothers Entertainment channel on YouTube asked a bunch of adults to share their thoughts on Taylor Swift's new single 'Look What You Made Me Do'.

