Here’s what these adults had to say about Ed Sheeran (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Aug 14 — Popular YouTube channel The Fine Brothers have returned with yet another react video and this time they asked a bunch of adults to share their thoughts on British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran.
Fine Brothers Entertainment often includes videos of kids, teens and adults reacting to anything and everything on their YouTube channel which boasts quite a large following.
Sheeran has been topping the music charts lately with a string of hits and these adults were treated to a preview of his songs like The A Team, Galway Girl, Thinking Out Loud and of course the immensely popular Shape of You.
Did they take a liking to his music or were they turned off? You’ll have to check out the clip to see what they had to say about Sheeran.