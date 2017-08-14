Here’s what these adults had to say about Ed Sheeran (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Aug 14 — Popular YouTube channel The Fine Brothers have returned with yet another react video and this time they asked a bunch of adults to share their thoughts on British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran.

Fine Brothers Entertainment often includes videos of kids, teens and adults reacting to anything and everything on their YouTube channel which boasts quite a large following.

Sheeran has been topping the music charts lately with a string of hits and these adults were treated to a preview of his songs like The A Team, Galway Girl, Thinking Out Loud and of course the immensely popular Shape of You.

Did they take a liking to his music or were they turned off? You’ll have to check out the clip to see what they had to say about Sheeran.

Watch what happens when the Fine Brothers Entertainment channel on YouTube asked a bunch of adults to share their thoughts on British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran.