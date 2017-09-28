Here’s the new trailer for ‘The Death of Stalin’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Sept 28 — UK’s Entertainment One has revealed a new trailer for Armando Iannucci’s political satire The Death of Stalin.

The film is based on Fabien Nury’s graphic novel about Russian dictator Joseph Stalin's last days and the disorganised chaos of the regime after his death in 1953.

Adrian McLoughlin plays Stalin and the also stars Rupert Friend, Steve Buscemi, Jason Isaacs, Andrea Riseborough, Olga Kurylenko, Jeffrey Tambor, Paddy Considine, and Michael Palin.

The synopsis of the film reads: “The internal political landscape of 1950s Soviet Russia takes on darkly comic form in a new film by Emmy award-winning and Oscar-nominated writer/director Armando Iannucci. In the days following Stalin’s collapse, his core team of ministers tussle for control; some want positive change in the Soviet Union, others have more sinister motives. Their one common trait? They’re all just desperately trying to remain alive.”

The Death of Stalin is set for UK release on October 20.

A screengrab from Armando Iannucci’s political satire ‘The Death of Stalin’.