Here’s the Honest Trailer for ‘Wonder Woman’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Sept 20 — The team at Screen Junkies are back with another Honest Trailer and this time they tackle Gal Gadot’s Amazonian warrior Wonder Woman.

While the team may be known to be brutal with most movies, they couldn’t find much to make fun about this one with the voiceover guy starting out with: “From the studio known for confusing length with depth, complexity with intelligence, and self-absorbed downers with heroism, the DCEU pulls off its biggest success by… not doing those things.”

They go on to say: “After Supergirl, Catwoman and Electra, studios doubted a female-led superhero movie could succeed. Now, Patty Jenkins bravely asks the question: ‘What if a female led superhero movie wasn’t absolute garbage from beginning to end, and had a powerful message for girls: Save the world, look flawless doing it, be a literal god, then men might begrudgingly half-tolerate your presence?”

They also go on to point out that “she’s the hero the DCEU doesn’t deserve, but sure as hell needs right now” but Wonder Woman does seem to be confused about basic concepts like marriage to which they remind us that “You speak a hundred languages, you know what marriage means!”

The Screen Junkies team also point out how Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor became the damsel in distress of the movie after Diana ventures out into the world of man with him.

A screengrab of Gal Gadot as ‘Wonder Woman’.