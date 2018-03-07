Here’s the Honest Trailer for ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ (VIDEO)

OS ANGELES, March 7 — The team at Screen Junkies are back with another Honest Trailer and this time they take on Chris Hemsworth’s Thor: Ragnarok.

The voiceover guy starts the clip by describing the movie as: “After The Dark World, Marvel is back with a radical new formula for the Thor films — not making them suck.”

The team go on to add: “When Thor’s father Luke Skywalkers himself into the afterlife, his sister Hela, goddess of pointy things, will return to claim the throne in an epic family feud that will make you wonder — are we sure Thor isn’t the adopted one? Put him next to Hela, Loki, and young Anthony Hopkins, and tell me he’s not the odd god out.”

They also remind us to “Enjoy the first Marvel film that actually looks like a classic Marvel comic book, and reminds us all that Thor is a cosmic viking created by nerds on acid in the ’60s. It should look crazy.”

The team also point out that despite being able to control lightening, Thor can be seen getting shocked by the implants in his neck quite a bit in the film.

The Screen Junkies team have as usual done a brilliant job, so check out the clip for more hilarious comments about the films.

A still from 'Thor: Ragnarok' trailer [HD]. — Picture courtesy of Marvel Entertainment/Youtube.com