Here’s the Honest Trailer for ‘The Social Network’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, April 27 — The team at Screen Junkies are back with another Honest Trailer and this time they take on The Social Network.

Watch as the voiceover guy gives us an intro to the movie by saying: “Experience the world's smartest film about the world's dumbest premise” before moving on to say it is “a dark Shakespearean drama about the website your crazy aunt posts Minion memes on that uses snappy dialogue, slick directing and great performances to make a story where young millionaires sue each other for more money feel really high stakes”.

They also go on to roast Mark Zuckerberg’s by describing the Facebook billionaire as having the “mind of a calculator, the heart of a troll, and the wardrobe of a comfy hobo”.

The Screen Junkies team have yet again highlighted a ton of awkward things about the film that we probably never noticed to begin with.

