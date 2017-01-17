Last updated Tuesday, January 17, 2017 2:27 pm GMT+8

Here’s the Honest Trailer for ‘The Princess Bride’ (VIDEO)

Tuesday January 17, 2017
LOS ANGELES, Jan 17 — The team at Screen Junkies are back with another Honest Trailer and in continuing with their Fan Appreciation Month, they tackle a favourite from 1987: The Princess Bride.

Watch as the voiceover guy reminds us why the film was “a satire of all those sappy, swashbuckling medieval love stories — that happens to be the best sappy, swashbuckling medieval love story ever made”.

They also point that the movie featured action, comedy, romance, polite banter and all the characters repeating their one catchphrase throughout the film.

The Screen Junkies team have as usual done a brilliant job in pointing out everything that we may have missed in the movie.

A screengrab from iconic 1987 romance movie ‘The Princess Bride’.A screengrab from iconic 1987 romance movie ‘The Princess Bride’.

