Here’s the Honest Trailer for ‘The Mummy’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Sept 13 — The team at Screen Junkies are back with another Honest Trailer and this time they tackle Tom Cruise’s The Mummy.

The voiceover guy starts pretty much sums up the movie by saying: “Explore the terror of a film without a soul that misses the horror of the original and settles in to its own blend of action-blockbuster clichés that manage to kill all hype for the dark universe before it even began.”

They also go on to touch on the movies storyline by pointing out: “If the prospect of an action movie universe starring men in their 50’s fighting monsters from the 30’s excites you, then saddle up as Tom Cruise bumbles from action scene to exposition dump without pausing to develop his character beyond home-schooled Indiana Jones in this rare Cruise misfire.”

The Screen Junkies team have once again done a brilliant job, so check out the clip for more hilarious comments about the film.

A screengrab from ‘The Mummy’ that stars Tom Cruise, Sofia Boutella and Russell Crowe among others.