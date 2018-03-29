Here’s the Honest Trailer for ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, March 29 — The team at Screen Junkies are back with another Honest Trailer and this time they take on Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

The voiceover guy starts the clip by saying: “In a polarised world, the next instalment in a franchise all about balance and non-attachment will be worshipped, hated, and obsessed about until it’s not even fun to talk about anymore: It’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”

The team go on to add: “Gear up for the most divisive Star Wars film ever made, where Rian Johnson either doesn’t understand the lore, or he made the first Star Wars film that lives up to the values it preaches, instead of endorsing royal bloodlines and reckless aggression.”

The team also point out the film's predictable plot formula that includes pointless scenes we’re seen before and the lack of answers on who Rey’s parents really are.

The Screen Junkies team have as usual done a brilliant job, so check out the clip for more hilarious comments about the film.

Daisy Ridley as Rey in a scene from ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi.’ — Reuters pic