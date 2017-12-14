Here’s the Honest Trailer for ‘Star Wars: Return of the Jedi’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Dec 14 — With the recent release of the latest Star Wars movie, the team at Screen Junkies are back with another Honest Trailer and this time they feel the strength of the Force in Return of the Jedi.

The voiceover guy starts the clip by saying: “Here comes a film that had to live up to impossibly high expectations and said screw it, we’re making a kid’s film full of burp gags, slapstick comedy and Boba Fett going out like Wile E. Coyote. In a finale that’s almost silly enough to make you question why your identity is so tied to a soap opera about space wizards.”

And just in case you forgot who’s in the movie, the team remind you by saying: “All your favourite characters have returned, like Luke, who has grown from naive farm boy… to Goth Catholic priest. Han, who was already so over Star Wars they had him frozen in case he didn’t bother to show up. Leia, who’s suddenly Luke’s sister.”

The voiceover guy goes on to add: “Before there was Jar Jar, the object of fan’s blind rage was… the Ewoks. A race of cuddly creatures inspired by puppy dogs, bear cubs and toy sales who Lucas loved so much that they got two spinoff movies.”

The Screen Junkies team have once again done a brilliant job, so check out the clip for more hilarious comments about the film.

