Here’s the Honest Trailer for ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Sept 27 — The team at Screen Junkies are back with another Honest Trailer and this time they tackle 1987’s Star Trek: The Next Generation.

The voiceover guy starts pretty much sums it up by saying: “Your dad loved the original Star Trek’s mix of campy aliens, cheesy dialogue, and razzy calibre acting. Now, get ready for the original series’ geeky younger brother featuring new aliens, more complex stories, and acting that’s way better than Star Trek deserves in this kinder, gentler sequel where crew members discuss their feelings, celebrate each other’s cultures, and fight with their words — not their fists.”

They also go on to say: “Warp into the 21st century with an all new USS Enterprise — an awkward hybrid of a cutting edge spaceship and a Marriott convention centre — and journey to a Sci-Fi utopia where poverty, racism, and war are a thing of the past. And forget about the original Star Trek’s mini-skirt boy’s club, because on this Enterprise of the future is woke (most of the time).”

The Screen Junkies team have once again done a brilliant job, so check out the clip for more hilarious comments you probably didn't realise when you first watched Star Trek: The Next Generation.

