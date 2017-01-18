Here’s the Honest Trailer for ‘Space Jam’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Jan 18 — The team at Screen Junkies are back with another Honest Trailer and in continuing with their Fan Appreciation Month, they tackle Michael Jordan’s Space Jam.

Watch as the voiceover guy reminds us how the film let us “experience the Citizen Kane of live action-animated hybrid basketball movies” and how it also “blew the minds of every kid who saw it”.

They also point out how actually ridiculous the plot of the movie was and how it left us cringing as our “childhood hero showed off the limitations of his non-basketball skills like acting, coaching, being a good teammate, being a good friend, wearing appropriate-sized khakis, and being a role model.”

The Screen Junkies team have as usual done a brilliant job in pointing out every bit of the movie that we may have missed while watching it before.

A screengrab from ‘Space Jam’ that starred Michael Jordan and all our favourite Looney Tunes characters.