Here’s the Honest Trailer for Shyamalan’s ‘Split’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, April 19 — The team at Screen Junkies are back with another Honest Trailer and this time they take on M. Night Shyamalan’s Spilt.

Watch as the voiceover guy talks about the movie by saying: “From the director who exploded onto the scene, then went out like a hot fart comes what might be M. Night Shyamalan’s greatest surprise yet: He’s actually kinda good again. I did not see this happening.”

They go on to roast James McAvoy’s creepy personalities in the film plus the “elaborate monologues and long moments of just two characters staring at each other.”

The Screen Junkies team have yet again highlighted various scenes from the film that we probably never noticed in the first place.

James McAvoy has 23 creepy personalities in M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Split’.