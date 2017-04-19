Last updated -- GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Here’s the Honest Trailer for Shyamalan’s ‘Split’ (VIDEO)

Wednesday April 19, 2017
12:16 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Is autism linked to antidepressants in pregnancy?The Edit: Is autism linked to antidepressants in pregnancy?

Malaysia March inflation at highest in eight yearsMalaysia March inflation at highest in eight years

The Edit: French ‘human hen’ artist hatches first chickThe Edit: French ‘human hen’ artist hatches first chick

The Edit: Adidas slammed for tone-deaf emailThe Edit: Adidas slammed for tone-deaf email

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

LOS ANGELES, April 19 — The team at Screen Junkies are back with another Honest Trailer and this time they take on M. Night Shyamalan’s Spilt.

Watch as the voiceover guy talks about the movie by saying: “From the director who exploded onto the scene, then went out like a hot fart comes what might be M. Night Shyamalan’s greatest surprise yet: He’s actually kinda good again. I did not see this happening.”

They go on to roast James McAvoy’s creepy personalities in the film plus the “elaborate monologues and long moments of just two characters staring at each other.”

The Screen Junkies team have yet again highlighted various scenes from the film that we probably never noticed in the first place.

James McAvoy has 23 creepy personalities in M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Split’.James McAvoy has 23 creepy personalities in M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Split’.

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline