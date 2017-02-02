Here’s the Honest Trailer for ‘Shrek’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Feb 2 — The team at Screen Junkies are back with another Honest Trailer and in continuing with their Fan Appreciation Month, they tackle our favourite green ogre Shrek.

Watch as the voiceover guy reminds us that the film was “the animated feature that revolutionised kid’s movies by adding 90 minutes of non-stop ‘inside’ jokes.”

They also point out how actually ridiculous the plot of the movie was by pointing out the important lesson from the movie: “Only ugly people can be together, wait, that can’t be right. True love will turn you into a monster. No, that’s not it either. Stick to your own kind… Ew, no. Short people deserve ridicule?”

The Screen Junkies team have as usual done a brilliant job in pointing out every bit of the movie that we may have missed while watching it before.

Shrek poses after being honoured by a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California on May 20, 2010. — AFP pic