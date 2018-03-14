Here’s the Honest Trailer for Netflix’s ‘Bright’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, March 14 ― The team at Screen Junkies are back with another Honest Trailer and this time they take on Netflix’s Bright.

The voiceover guy starts the clip by describing the movie as: “From the director of Suicide Squad, the writer of Victor Frankenstein, and Trigger Warning entertainment... this is gonna be a bumpy ride, huh?”

The team go on to add: “Log into Netflix, your prestige choice for TV and your last choice for movies to see Will Smith like you’ve never seen him before: Not as the wildcard cop with a by-the-book partner from Bad Boys or Men in Black or I, Robot or Independence Day or Wild Wild West or Suicide Squad but as a wildcard cop with a by-the-book partner who’s an Orc!”

The team also point out how the film missed the mark on so many levels sealing it by saying: “You can’t just add magic and claim it’s any different from a normal cop movie!”

The Screen Junkies team have as usual done a brilliant job, so check out the clip for more hilarious comments about the film.

