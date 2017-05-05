Here’s the Honest Trailer for ‘La La Land’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, May 5 — The team at Screen Junkies are back with another Honest Trailer and this time they take on Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone’s La La Land.

Watch as the voiceover guy gives us an intro to the movie by saying that it is “a tale of passion, love and ditching all that nonsense when your career takes off”.

They also go on to point out how the “two hotties pursue their goals with single-minded ambition and complete disregard for anything that isn’t them” and the fact that this “fantasy version of Los Angeles has landmarks that are never crowded and gridlock is just an opportunity to break out into an elaborate dance number”.

Of course the team did not miss out on the major Oscar blunder and poked fun of it by saying: “Guys, guys, I’m sorry — no, there’s been a huge mistake. Moonlight — you guys are this week’s Honest Trailer”.

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone in 'La La Land.' — AFP pic