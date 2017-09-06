Here’s the Honest Trailer for ‘Kong: Skull Island’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Sept 6 — The team at Screen Junkies are back with another Honest Trailer and this time they tackle a beloved giant: Kong: Skull Island.

The voiceover guy starts off by telling you to: “Strap in for a period piece more retro than a Vietnam vet blasting Black Sabeth on a real tape player in a monster flick that for once delivers on the giant monster battles but also tries to be an extended metaphor for the Vietnam war where Skull Island is Nam, Samuel L. Jackson is the US, Kong is the Viet-Kong, the giant lizards are the South Vietnamese and Tom Hiddleston Katana-fighting dinobirds is...”

They also go on to touch on the movies storyline by saying: “Get ready for a brand new version of pop-culture’s best non-Donkey Kong, complete with WWE wrestling moves, jungle parkour skills, and the inexplicable ability to sneak up on you like a ninja… He’s a one hundred foot-tall ape! Why does no one see or hear him coming??.

But things take a twist once you realise it’s the director of the movie, Jordan Vogt-Roberts, who actually joins in to give his critique on the film as well by saying: “It’s got major structural problems that spends the whole first act bringing the cast together, only to split everyone apart 10 minutes later and it was going for the emotional simplicity of Aliens but ended up with the complexity of Alien vs Predator.”

The Screen Junkies team have once again done a brilliant job, so check out the clip for more hilarious comments about the film.

The movie’s title monster seen in this screengrab from .Kong: Skull Island’. — AFP pic