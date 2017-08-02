Here’s the Honest Trailer for Keanu Reeves’ ‘Point Break’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Aug 2 — The team at Screen Junkies are back with another Honest Trailer and this time they go back in time to tackle Keanu Reeves’ Point Break.

Watch as the voiceover guy starts of the clip by describing the movie as “the best movie about bank robbing surfers ever made” adding “when the sun is out and the surf is up, the streets of LA are hot with crime. Now the ex presidents are robbing every bank in town and the only way to stop them, is to hit the beach and get catch some waves!”

They also go on to touch on the movies storyline by saying: “Ride along as a blank-faced cop falls in with a charismatic adrenalin junkie who is secretly committing crimes and dates a waitress with a personal connection to his target. But the Fast and Furious didn’t totally rip this off because in Fast, they drink Coronas where else in Point Break, they also drink Coronas: Okay, somebody owes someone money!”

While the Screen Junkies team did point out the numerous times “brah” was used in the movie, they did praise all the heist sequences and action set pieces.

The team at Screen Junkies give Keanu Reeves’ ‘Point Break’ their weekly Honest Trailer treatment.