Kuala Lumpur 34°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Here’s the Honest Trailer for ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’ (VIDEO)

Wednesday April 4, 2018
02:58 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Judge to rule on Myanmar journalists’ case next weekJudge to rule on Myanmar journalists’ case next week

The Edit: Why is Ryan Reynolds auctioning off a pink ‘Deadpool’ suit?The Edit: Why is Ryan Reynolds auctioning off a pink ‘Deadpool’ suit?

Tiger Woods issues Masters warning shot to rivalsTiger Woods issues Masters warning shot to rivals

Umno man says only drank coffee after arrest over drug abuseUmno man says only drank coffee after arrest over drug abuse

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

LOS ANGELES, April 4 — The team at Screen Junkies are back with another Honest Trailer and this time they take on Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

The voiceover guy starts the clip by saying: “From the studio that just can’t seem to launch a franchise comes a reboot that no one wanted that ended up being really fun and something we wouldn’t mind seeing more of.”

They go on to add: “You loved the 19955 original, now the reboot is tossing out the setting, the premise, the dead kids, the Robin Williams and pretty much everything but the name, Jumanji.”

The team also go on to point out “the magic of Jumanji is that we get to watch Dwayne Johnson realise he’s Dwayne Johnson”.

The Screen Junkies team have as usual done a brilliant job, so check out the clip for more hilarious comments about the film.

A screengrab from 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.' — Handout via AFPA screengrab from 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.' — Handout via AFP

Advertisement

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

Advertisement

MMO Instagram