Here’s the Honest Trailer for ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, April 4 — The team at Screen Junkies are back with another Honest Trailer and this time they take on Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

The voiceover guy starts the clip by saying: “From the studio that just can’t seem to launch a franchise comes a reboot that no one wanted that ended up being really fun and something we wouldn’t mind seeing more of.”

They go on to add: “You loved the 19955 original, now the reboot is tossing out the setting, the premise, the dead kids, the Robin Williams and pretty much everything but the name, Jumanji.”

The team also go on to point out “the magic of Jumanji is that we get to watch Dwayne Johnson realise he’s Dwayne Johnson”.

The Screen Junkies team have as usual done a brilliant job, so check out the clip for more hilarious comments about the film.

A screengrab from 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.' — Handout via AFP