Here’s the Honest Trailer for ‘Jumanji’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Dec 25 — With the recent release of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, the team at Screen Junkies are back with another Honest Trailer and this time they tackle Robin Williams’ original classic Jumanji.

The voiceover guy starts the clip by describing the movies as “the vaguely African board game that’s ruined at least three generations of kids’ lives” and that the group will do “whatever it takes to finish the game they started 26 years ago, just as soon as they finish talking about finishing the game they started 26 years ago”.

The voiceover guy also goes on to remind us how the whole movie is a “lot darker than we remembered, with plenty of legitimately frightening scares and way more PTSD than you’d expect from a family film”.

And the team also point out that in order for a game-game movie to succeed, you’ll need to: “Base it on a made-up game from a book, filled with characters you actually care about… and always cast Robin Williams”.

The Screen Junkies team have once again done a brilliant job, so check out the clip for more hilarious comments about the film.

A still from ‘Jumanji’ with Robin Williams. — AFP pic