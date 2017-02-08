Here’s the Honest Trailer for ‘John Wick’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Feb 8 — The team at Screen Junkies are back with another Honest Trailer and this time just before the sequel arrives, they tackle Keanu Reeves’ John Wick.

Watch as the voiceover guy pretty much sums up the movie at the beginning of the clip by saying: “They stole his car. They killed his dog. Now he’s gonna kill 76 people, who worked for the dad of the kid who killed it.”

They also point out that Reeves’ action movie sequels never live up to the original film: “We pray that Keanu pulls off what he’s never done before: Follow up a great action movie with a sequel that doesn’t suck.”

The Screen Junkies team have as usual done a brilliant job in pointing out the odd bits of the movie we probably never realised when we first watched it.

‘John Wick’ was a surprise hit of 2014 and now Keanu Reeves will be back in action for the sequel. — file pic