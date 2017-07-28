Here’s the Honest Trailer for ‘Ghost in the Shell’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, July 28 — The team at Screen Junkies are back with another Honest Trailer and this time they tackle Scarlett Johansson’s Ghost in the Shell.

Watch as the voiceover guy starts of the clip by saying: “Hollywood is running out of stuff from the 80’s and 90’s to remake, so now they’re remaking a film they’ve already been ripping off for decades, but with controversial casting, a dumbed down plot, and a complete lack of understanding of what made the franchise popular to begin with.”

They also go on to touch on the movies controversial white washing allegations by saying: “Watch as the studio avoids a white washing controversy by showing off how multi-cultural their version of Hong Kong is, and explain that Major’s body is only a shell for someone else’s brain — which, alright I’ll bite. Then cringe in disbelief as the studio manages to ruin their own solution by revealing that, yep, she was full blown Japanese all along. Way to double down gang. You just tried to put out a dumpster fire with a much larger, easily-avoidable dumpster fire.”

The Screen Junkies team also pretty much nailed it when they point out that Scar Jo is effectively playing many of her previous movie roles all rolled into this one movie.

A screengrab of Scarlett Johansson as The Major in ‘Ghost in the Shell’. — AFP pic