Here’s the Honest Trailer for ‘Blade Runner’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Oct 4 — The team at Screen Junkies are back with another Honest Trailer and with the upcoming release of Blade Runner 2049, they tackle Ridley Scott’s original sci-fi classic Blade Runner.

The voiceover guy starts pretty much sums up the movie by saying: “n 1982, audiences knew Harrison Ford as the charming, rogue Hans Solo or the charming, rogue Indiana Jones. Now, watch him ditch the whole charming act in the grumpiest Harrison Ford performance since…well, A anytime he’s forced to promote a movie.”

They also go on to say: “Enjoy this story that sees so clearly into the future predicting our modern anxieties about genetic engineering, corporate ownership and Ridley Scott’s unicorn fetish. It may not have done well at the box office but it broke the all-time record for the number of film geeks insisting its genius.”

The Screen Junkies team also call out the film for being a little slow and have once again done a brilliant job, so check out the clip for more hilarious comments about the film.

A screengrab from Ridley Scott’s original sci-fi classic ‘Blade Runner’.